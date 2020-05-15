The recently released video shows a police chase and the subsequent fatal shooting between an intoxicated man against Oregon police officers to rescue a child.

The case occurred on April 10. Agents from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report that an intoxicated man was trying to take his children away.

Agents said the suspect was armed with a rifle and had left the opening scene with his 6-year-old son.

An Oregon State Police officer saw the suspect’s car near Biehn Street and Crater Lake Parkway. A chase ensued on Highway 97.

A spiked strip was used on Highway 97, stopping the suspect’s car on Wocus Road.

Police said the suspect got out of his car and fired numerous shots at the officers. The police returned fire.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The boy was not injured. An agent suffered injuries.

A Klamath County grand jury found that the use of lethal force by an agent and his assistant was justified.

The suspect was identified as Matthew Brennon Goff. Investigators said he had an AR-15 style weapon and was in possession of 10 magazines and more than 250 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators said Goff fired at least 36 shots at three police vehicles. He was shot and shot in response to the police, according to the grand jury report.

The spectacular body camera and dashboard camera video released Wednesday by OSP shows the chase and gunshots, as well as the boy pulling out of the suspect’s vehicle.

“I don’t think I’m alone when I admit that my heart skipped a beat the first time I saw this video,” said OSP Superintendent Travis Hampton.

“I recognize the professionalism and remarkable courage of the Oregon State Police and Klamath County Deputy Sheriffs who brought this violent event to an end.”