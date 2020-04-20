The singer seemed difficult to express herself and then sang a couple of her songs, but without remembering the lyrics

Paulina Rubio

Photo:

Miguel Larrauri / Reform Agency

Paulina Rubio He recorded a video on his networks to raise awareness among his followers about the importance of staying home to fight the coronavirus pandemic and provide a mini-recital from his home in Miami.

However, what transpired from the images of the Mexican artist was not her message, but the unhappy show she provided.

It happens that Rubio, looking at the camera, sent a series of disconnected messages. And although the images quickly went viral, the singer removed the video from all her accounts to decrease the volume of the embarrassment.

“I join this cause. I stay in cause ”, Rubio started the recording, confusing the word “house” with “cause”. After a cut in the video, the singer reappeared, now without her jacket.

After saying, “Help, coronavirus,” she is seen to lower her head so that her face is out of the picture. “Very happy, excited,” she says with her face still out of the shot before standing up again. This is all new to all of us. ”

In another section of the recording, and to add confusion to her followers, the Mexican singer greets Thalía, with whom they are basically artistic rivals. “I send a kiss to Thalía, my life partner. I send you a very big kiss ”, sentenced the singer of“ I loved you so much ”insinuating a smile.

Then, the artist began to sing, in a performance difficult to qualify and without remembering the lyrics of his songs “Maybe, maybe” and “The last goodbye”.

Here we leave you the video

.