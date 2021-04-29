The video of Noelia with a tight transparencies model that exhibits her attributes

Whether on the beach, on a balcony or in the comfort of your home. It does not matter where, Noelia She always takes every opportunity to delight the pupil of her followers with her spectacular body.

On this occasion, the Puerto Rican singer uploaded a video to Instagram where she could be seen dancing and showing off her figure with a tight-fitting see-through outfit with which she exhibited a good part of her breasts and rear, because she apparently did not wear underwear.

In a few hours, the clip of the interpreter of ‘Candela’, has already accumulated thousands of views and just over a hundred comments.

As if that wasn’t enough, Noelia also caused a stir with another clip in which she appears walking on a beach, wearing a top and white leggings that outlined her shapely anatomy.

