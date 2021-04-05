The video of Noelia in a tiny trikini that barely covers the essentials

From some heavenly beach Noelia He showed his privileged body again and revolutionized social networks.

Through a publication on her Instagram account, the singer shared a video where she can be seen posing with a tiny pink trikini that it barely covers the most intimate part of her “breasts” and her butt.

“Welcome to the month of April. 💋The I love you💕 🍒Loving April🥰 That’s how I am, neither more nor less, with my beautiful flaws, ”wrote the Puerto Rican at the bottom of the clip that so far has more than 168 thousand views.

As if that wasn’t enough, Yolandita Monge’s daughter also took the opportunity to show off her curves with a sexy outfit from her new 2021 Noelicious Lingerie collection.

