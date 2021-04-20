The video of Noelia in a low-cut yarn bodysuit to promote her OnlyFans

Noelia loves getting attention and practically doing whatever he wants. From daring photos to videos that leave little to the imagination, the singer does not waste any resource at her disposal to generate momentum on Instagram.

This Monday, the Puerto Rican did her thing and shared a short, but hot clip in which she appears walking wearing high boots and a low cut red bodysuit floss type which served to promote its exclusive content on OnlyFans.

“Come now 💋 Subscribe to my OnlyFans Account where you can see EVERYTHING 😉😘”, he wrote in the material that in just a few minutes he achieved more than seven thousand views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noelia (@noeliaofficial)

As if that were not enough, days before Noelia uploaded another publication where you can see her singing and dancing her famous song ‘Candela’ on a balcony, wearing only a top and fishnet stockings that hid very little of her legs and rear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noelia (@noeliaofficial)

Read also:

Aleida Núñez heats up Instagram showing off her curves in a miniskirt and heels

In a nude thong and bra, Kylie Jenner shows her charms in the foreground

Demi Rose steals your breath with tight leggings that even Alexa Dellanos flattered

FILED IN:

Famous ⋅ Noelia ⋅ OnlyFans

Prepare a delicious chicken gardener

Chicken is one of the most versatile meats when it comes to cooking and today we bring you a new fast, delicious, easy and inexpensive recipe: chicken garden.