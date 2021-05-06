The video of Lis Vega dancing in tight semitransparent leggings

Lis Vega He shared through his Instagram account a video taken in a gym that generated a sensation among his loyal followers.

A few hours ago, the Cuban actress and singer uploaded a clip where she appears dressed in a totally black super sexy sports look, with which she moved her charms for the cameras, capturing the full attention of the famous social network, thanks to tight semitransparent leggings who let them appreciate that great body that he maintains at 43 years of age.

“Loving my days. ❤ filling you with joy, music and dance from my training day I let you leave a little of my energy, beautiful dreams # lapoetadelourbano💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃amo dance, nothing is more rewarding for me than meditating while moving ”, read in the publication of the also star.

As if that wasn’t enough, Lis Vega also delighted the pupil with a postcard in which she modeled a low-cut high-cut bodysuit that earned her hundreds of compliments.

