The video of Khloé Kardashian showing her body in a tiny bikini

If there is something that should be recognized Khloé kardashianIt is the shocking physical change that he has acquired in recent years and that leaves his millions of admirers speechless.

In this context, Kim Kardashian’s sister took advantage of her Instagram account to upload a photograph and a video where she appears posing with a tiny army green bikini with which she exhibited her prominent curves and great body.

“𝟓.𝟐𝟎 𝐃𝐑𝐎𝐏 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 🖤”, is the text that the media wrote at the bottom of the publication that in just a few hours already accumulates almost two million views and a cascade of compliments, among which Kim’s stands out.

(Swipe to see the content)

Weeks earlier, Khloé Kardashian had already captured looks when she shared a sexy postcard in which she wore a tight swimsuit by the pool, where she also gave a very close shot of her rear.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the businesswoman is not having a good time with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, as the player has again been accused of being unfaithful, after a woman claimed that she was ‘in contact’ with the basketball player earlier this year .

