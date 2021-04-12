The video of Kate Hudson using a filter that caused a sensation on Instagram



Kate Hudson.

Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Kate hudson published on Saturday on his Instagram account a video that had more than 4 million views and 12 thousand comments of all kinds. In it, the actress is seen with a filter that puzzled her followers, in which her lips and cheekbones they are bigger than usual.

In the post, the voice of the man filming is heard asking him to remove his hands from his face so that his full face can be seen. “Hello, well, I’m trying to know what you are doing,” says the actress, who accompanied her publication with the phrase: “Let me live, people! Let me live! ” and the hashtag #sinfiltro.

Anyway, the post, which amused many, surprised those who did not understand that it was a video that chose the ironic tone to allude to filter abuse, for which the actress received comments in which she was asked why she had retouched her face. “I can’t believe you did this to your beautiful face”, “What happened to your face?”, “You are so beautiful, stop touching up your lips”, “Whatever you are doing to yourself should stop, don’t you need, this is very sad ”, were just some of the comments that Hudson received.

The purpose of the actress with the video – in which her face is perceived clearly altered by an app– is to allude to this phenomenon of the networks, in which faces and bodies are often modified to respond to beauty standards that Hudson does not share. In fact, the daughter of Goldie Hawn always refers to how she likes to lead a healthy life in all aspects, whether in her diet or in her exercise routine, without showing any touch-ups but her real, natural appearance.