The video of Jailyne Ojeda exhibiting her prominent rear in a bikini

If it is about heating the web, Jailyne ojeda it paints itself. The curvy model knows exactly how to indulge her fans with all kinds of fiery posts.

On this occasion, the Mexican took the opportunity to upload a video to her official Instagram account in which she appears walking while modeling a black bikini that little could cover his prominent rear.

“This will always be my favorite song. Btw new video up on my YouTube channel! Click the link in my bio watch 🙌🏼 “, wrote the 24-year-old at the bottom of the clip that has more than 270 thousand reproductions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa (@jailyneojeda)

Previously, Jailyne Ojeda also gave something to talk about thanks to other material where she can be seen wearing a tight pink swimsuit to perform some exercises on the grass.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa (@jailyneojeda)

It may interest you:

Jailyne Ojeda drives her fans crazy by showing off her legs in a tight side slit dress

They claim that Marcela Basteri, mother of Luis Miguel, died in 1986

Demi Lovato to address eating disorders in new ‘sitcom’ for NBC

FILED IN:

celebrities in bikini ⋅ Instagram ⋅ Jailyne Ojeda

Gorgonzola sauce recipe in less than 20 minutes

If you like cheese, creamy sauces and easy recipes, you’ve come to the right place; Today we teach you how to make a delicious gorgonzola sauce.