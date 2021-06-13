The video of Djokovic’s triumph

“It is a dream that comes true I came back two sets after playing so many hours against two champions. I thank everyone who supported me in my second victory at Roland Garros. “Happiness and glory. Those feelings were mixed this Sunday in the body of Novak Djokovic. The world number 1 became two-time Roland Garros champion. The day began complicated for the Serbian in the mythical court Philippe Chatrier, but He ended up coming back from the final against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (5th) by 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 and 6-4 against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (5th). Look at the video.

The Serbian reached the 19th Grand Slam of his career and was just one title off the record shared by Federer and Nadal. Nole won the Australian Open nine times (2008, 2011 to 2013, 2015 and 2016, 2019 to 2021), two Roland Garros (2016 and 2021), five Wimbledon (2011, 2014 and 2015, 2018 and 2019) and three the Open from the United States (2011, 2015 and 2018)

Djokovic also became the first Open Era tennis player to win every Grand Slam tournament on at least two occasions. In the previous stage, the Australians Roy Emerson and Rod Laver had achieved it,

