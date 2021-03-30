The video of Diosa Canales showing her prominent attributes in the foreground

Goddess Canales He raised the temperature on social networks once again with a post he made from Medellín, Antioquia.

On this occasion, the Venezuelan published a video on her Instagram account that left her admirers breathless and square-eyed, thanks to the fact that she showed her prominent attributes in the foreground dressed in tight leggings and a bra that highlighted her “breasts”.

“YOUR GODDESS, do not be confused,”, reads the clip of the singer that has 82 thousand reproductions and more than 240 comments in a few hours.

It should be noted that this garment is the same one that had unleashed low passions days ago, when Diosa Canales appeared posing from behind to display her rear.

Click on the links to see the posts:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNBsNk5JY0g/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMd3a96pj9d/