Chevrolet has decided that its cars should remain parked as part of the strategy to reduce the spread of Coronavirus worldwide.

Behind the quarantine that several countries have implemented as a preventive action for citizens because of the coronavirus, various brands of cars They have decided to join the cause and motivate people to stay home.

Chevrolet, the American car brand, has decided to use digital platforms and its social networks, to ask users not to just use the car and quarantine at home.

The video that has reached more than 380,000 views shows a stage with an empty city and different models of the brand that pay their lights to stay in the garage.

The video of the campaign of Chevrolet is accompanied by the following message:

On the path of life there are moments, like this one, when we encounter obstacles that we never imagined. From Chevrolet we always invite you to go out into the world, to find new roads, but today, we want to ask you to find really new roads, without leaving your home, because if your Chevrolet is parked, we are all safer. Do not use your Chevrolet, we still accompany you from your home. We all stop the virus. #We are responsible.

