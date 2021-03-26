The video of Antonio David in ‘Crónicas Marcianas’ that would be a scandal today: Errejón has freaked out

It was the first years of the 2000s when Antonio David Flores, Rocío Carrasco’s ex-husband, pronounced in Crónicas Marcianas a phrase that today would be an absolute scandal.

“I, who have gay friends, and they seem phenomenal, in my personal opinion on this issue is that I believe that within the Civil Guard there should be no gays,” he said.

Flores later argued that, “although we want to be very modern,” “the Civil Guard has been around for many years and the image it has is precisely that, sober and serious.”

“So I think that, although times change, there are certain things that do not change,” he added before claiming a union for the Benemérita, which in his opinion “is something much more important.”

The deputy of Más País Íñigo Errejón has shared the video of the moment visibly surprised.

“This today would surely be unthinkable in a television debate. The distance between this video and the present is the result of the struggle of feminism and the lgtbi movement. Let’s continue ”, he has written.

This today would surely be unthinkable in a television debate. The distance between this video and the present is the result of the struggle of feminism and the lgtbi movement. let’s keep going pic.twitter.com/J1i0Tjd725 – Íñigo Errejón (@ierrejon) March 24, 2021

That day on the set of Crónicas Marcianas was Boris Izaguirre, who replied: “I think that the great mistake of your argument is to think that being homosexual is not serious. You’re wrong”.

“It is true that from television it may seem like a laugh and a queer what I have been doing on television for five years, but you have to understand that the body to which you once belonged has taken a gigantic step through this country, which has suffered an enormous amount of limitations and prohibitions ”, he added.

“That you say that you have gay friends and that it seems to you that it is not enough s …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.