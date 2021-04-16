The video of a policeman killing a Latino boy who had his hands up raised again the tension in the United States

A Chicago Police (Illinois, USA) video released Thursday shows an agent fatally shooting 13-year-old Adam Toledo when the boy had his hands up during a persecution that occurred in the Hispanic neighborhood of La Villita on March 29.

Toledo had his arms raised when he turned around and faced the policeman who was chasing him, as can be seen in the video recorded by a police camera and released by the agency that is in charge of investigating cases of use of lethal force.

The episode lasted a fraction of a second, and, according to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, “it was an incredibly painful tragedy “, which is sure to elicit an emotional response for all who see it.

The Civil Police Responsibility Office (COPA) published about twenty videos recorded with the cameras of the policemen deployed at the scene of the events, as well as security in the area.

In the images you can see how the official shoot in the chest to the Latin boy, who immediately falls to the ground.

Police had said that they found a weapon at the scene, and that it was the one allegedly held by the minor. The video does not show him throwing a gun before he was shot. Unlike, when he raised his hands, he didn’t seem to have a weapon.

Before then, the officer’s body camera shows him chasing Toledo down an alley in La Villita around 2:38 am on March 29.

The officer yells “Police, stop”, and then orders him to show his hands. In the video, Toledo is seen standing next to a wooden fence and with what appears to be a weapon on his back.

In less than 0.85 seconds from that moment, the officer shoots the minor, whose hands are raised almost to the shoulders. He collapses to the ground and another officer immediately calls an ambulance.

Protests

Local authorities expected possible protests and incidents this Thursday in the streets of Chicago after the video was released, so Lightfoot asked people they “express themselves peacefully.”

This video comes to light after the death of the young African American Daunte Wright last Sunday during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center (Minnesota) unleashed a wave of protests against police violence.

And all in a few days in which the trial against Derek Chauvin, one of four police officers charged with the murder of George Floyd in May 2020, which sparked a wave of racial protests across the country.