The video of a beekeeper moving a huge swarm of bees with his bare hands amazes the internet

If I had not recorded it, you would not believe me is the title of a video shared on YouTube in which a beekeeper from Alabama, United States, remove a swarm of bees with their bare hands.

As Gizmodo collects, in the images you can see the beekeeper, who uses the nickname of Yappy beeman on the internet, approaching a gigantic swarm hanging from a tree branch.

“Let’s see if they’re in a good mood …” Beeman says just as he reaches out with his right hand to the swarm and grabs a handful of bees. Somehow the beekeeper manages to do the only thing he can in this case: catch the queen.

In effect, the beekeeper takes the queen bee and then proceeds to introduce it into a new nest. Later, shake the branch so that all the bees fall at once.

Despite the ‘anger’ of the bees, they are gradually entering their new habitat, closed and much less dangerous to health than the branch from which they hung moments before.

The whole process ends with just a couple of bitesAccording to the testimony of the beekeeper, who, as the title of his video indicates, which has millions of views in just over two weeks, did something that can only be believed if you can see it.