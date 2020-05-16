NPD Group confirms that the industry has grown 9% during the opening measures of the year.

There were indications of this beforehand, but the market analysis firm NPD Group confirmed this Friday thatthe American video game business grew on all its frontsduring the past quarter (January – March), in a phenomenon that can be attributed, in part, to the global health crisis that has forced a good part of consumers to stay home.

Collective spending on video games reached $ 10.86 billion dollars (+ 9%)

The sale of content reached $ 9.58 billion dollars (+ 11%)

The sale of consoles reached $ 773 million (+ 2%)

The sale of accessories amounted to $ 503 million (+ 1%)

Nintendo Switch was responsible for cushioning the end of generation fall in the hardware sectorThe NPD stated that the Nintendo Switch was responsible for cushioning the end of generation fall in the hardware sector, a situation that the firm had already documented, while on the gaming front and with the exception of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, which experienced On a rebound, the roster hasn’t changed much in the past few months, with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Doom Eternal, Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto V, Minecraft, MLB The Show 20, and NBA 2K20, like the best-selling games of the period in question.

“Video games have brought comfort and connection to millions during this challenging period“explained Mat Piscatella, a video game analyst at NPD.” To the extent that people have been forced to stay home, they have used games not only as fun and escape, but also as a channel for connecting with family members. and friends. Whether on console or mobile, computer or virtual reality,gaming recorded increases in activity and sales during the first quarter. “

The statistics are consistent with reports of historical activity on platforms such as Steam or Xbox LIVE, although it is important to mention that the physical sale of video games did have an impact, as evidenced by the indicators of the GameSpot retailer. That said, according to the main players in the industry, the flow of releases should remain uninterrupted between now and 2021, despite operational obstacles.

