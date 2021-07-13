The video game F1 2021, a bet with great news

The F1 2021 It is the first official Formula 1 video game since Codemasters took over the rights back in 2009 that includes a proper Story mode and the first since EA Sports bought the British studio.

Although the British developer shyly tried in 2019, this time its so-called Braking Point (Braking Point) is the most ambitious bet ever when it comes to a racing title.

But in addition to this great novelty, F1 2021 arrives with improvements in each and every one of its corners, from a much smarter AI, to a perfected My Team mode that continues to be one of the best features ever.

Contents

As for the content, as you might expect, the new official title of the 2021 F1 season includes the 20 drivers and their 10 perfectly recreated cars (Codemasters will update the aerodynamic details of these in the coming months).

From the premiere, it will also include 21 circuits, and we will have to wait for a free update to have Imola, Portimao and the new urban layout of Jeddah, which will debut this season. Of course, China, Canada, Singapore and Australia (all of them canceled in reality) will be available to play in Grand Prix mode, Time Trial and even in Braking Point.

In addition, we will have multiple decorations customizable at our disposal (car, gloves, jumpsuit and helmet) and many others that will be unlocked as we add gaming experience. The Podium Pass (paid), released in 2020, will add many more personalization elements each month.

The game modes of F1 2021

Braking Point will take us into the story of a promising young F2, Aiden Jackson, (we will just play the last round of the championship) who makes the leap to F1 and meets tough and acid rivals and teammates. This new game mode covers three seasons of the Great Circus (we will not contest each and every one of the races), starting with 2020, and offers around six hours of interesting challenges (in hard mode) and more or less stereotyped characters . The best thing is to get carried away and discover what the guys at Codemasters have to tell us without being too demanding.

Of course, career mode My team It returns renewed for the second consecutive year, consolidating itself as the most complete of all. We will have to manage the 11th team in the championship over 10 seasons with a more intuitive and complete R&D system. Together with him, we can also start the Driver Career mode, being able for the first time to start from Formula 2 and complete a season before making the leap to F1.

Here comes another of the great novelties, since we can play in a Cooperative online with another friend, being able to be teammates or rivals on the track, in addition to changing teams throughout the process. In all of them we can adapt the duration of the races (5. laps, 25%, 50% or complete) and that of each season, selecting how many races we want to do.

Of course, the classic Grand Prix, Time Trial and Split Screen that finally returned in 2020 are available again for less intense and more personalized gaming sessions.

There is also the option to adapt our Career mode experience to the current season, applying updated statistics based on the performance of each driver.

Online multiplayer mode in F1 2021

The Multiplayer section of F1 2021 does not present great news compared to the previous edition, counting again with the mode Suspenders as a flagship to create our virtual championships with the highest degree of customization possible.

Once again, the pairings in the sporadic games will be made based on our results and cleanliness on the track, although until we improve those statistics, we may find more than one Fittipaldi unleashed.

Once again, the Esports menu section will offer us the possibility to participate in the official F1 Esports championships and keep up to date with all the news about the popular virtual competition.

The physics and graphics of F1 2021

It is always one of the key points of any official Formula 1 game and although we are still not facing a simulator itself, the truth is that in Expert mode we will have a real challenge: no traction control, no braking assistance or lines visuals and having to manually manage the ERS and DRS. The single-seaters are somewhat more predictable than in 2020 and the AI ​​has been redefined to make things more complicated for you (if not lower it to 50, of course) and not allow you to overtake as if it were a good friend.

Of course, each player will be able to adapt the aids to their level and desire for demand, not being obliged to compete exactly with what the difficulty modes establish automatically.

The force feedback it responds just right (tested on a Thrustmaster T300) and the feel is solid and in control at preset settings. As for the controller, this F1 2021 is fully playable, responding quite naturally to changes in direction and passing through the pianos on PlayStation 4 (on PlayStation 5 players will benefit from the new haptic response system).

As for the graphicsIt is true that some details of the circuits are not as expected, since they lack the laser scanning of other titles, but they offer a fun experience and recreate the atmosphere of the grand prix to perfection. The textures seem to have improved compared to the previous title, although some are still a bit more naughty than necessary.

Also read:

Conclusion, Note: 9

After several days of testing, the occasional sweat included, we can say that this F1 2021 continues to evolve on a winning formula and adds extra details that significantly expand the experience of all types of players, from the least accustomed to driving games. , even the most demanding.

Although we cannot speak of simulation itself, it is true that withdrawing all the aids offers us an interesting challenge with the atmosphere of the backdrop category and all the official circuits.

The introduction of a Story mode with filmmaking overtones (reminiscent of the Netflix series Drive to Survive at times) is more than welcome, as it significantly expands the experience and hours of play. If in 2020 we said that we were facing the best F1 video game in history, this time we can only repeat our words. Chapeau!

F1 2021 is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC / Steam from the July 13 (Deluxe Edition) and from the July 16th with the normal version.

What does the Michael Schumacher Deluxe Edition include?

The Deluxe Edition of F1 2021, in addition to allowing you to play the official video game of Formula 1 2021 three days before the rest, includes an icon pack for My Team mode, exclusive customization items (car design, jumpsuit, gloves, helmet and victory message), Braking Point content pack also with special decorations and 18,000 PitCoins (the virtual currency of the video game).

It also adds seven legendary drivers for My Team mode:

-Michael sSchumacher

-Ayrton Senna

-Alain Prost

-Felipe Massa

-David Coulthard

-Nico Rosberg

-Jenson Button

The photos of the F1 2021

Image of F1 2021

1/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

2/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

3/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

4/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

5/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

6/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

7/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

8/61

Photo by: EA Sports

F1 2021 Screenshot

9/61

Photo de: Codemasters

Image of F1 2021

10/61

Photo by: EA Sports

F1 2021 Screenshot

11/61

Photo de: Codemasters

Image of F1 2021

12/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

13/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

14/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

15/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

16/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

17/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

18/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

19/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

20/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

21/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

22/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

23/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

24/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

25/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

26/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

27/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

28/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

29/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

30/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

31/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

32/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

33/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

34/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

35/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

36/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

37/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

38/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

39/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

40/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

41/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

42/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

43/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

44/61

Photo by: EA Sports

Image of F1 2021

45/61

Photo by: EA Sports

F1 2021 Screenshot

46/61

Photo de: Codemasters

F1 2021 Screenshot

47/61

Photo de: Codemasters

F1 2021 Screenshot

48/61

Photo de: Codemasters

F1 2021 Screenshot

49/61

Photo de: Codemasters

F1 2021 Screenshot

50/61

Photo de: Codemasters

F1 2021 Screenshot

51/61

Photo de: Codemasters

F1 2021 Screenshot

52/61

Photo de: Codemasters

F1 2021 Screenshot

53/61

Photo de: Codemasters

F1 2021 Screenshot

54/61

Photo de: Codemasters

F1 2021 Screenshot

55/61

Photo de: Codemasters

F1 2021 Screenshot

56/61

Photo de: Codemasters

F1 2021 Screenshot

57/61

Photo de: Codemasters

F1 2021 Screenshot

58/61

Photo de: Codemasters

F1 2021 Screenshot

59/61

Photo de: Codemasters

F1 2021 Screenshot

60/61

Photo de: Codemasters

F1 2021 Screenshot

61/61

Photo de: Codemasters