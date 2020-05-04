A user attends the concert that rapper Travis Scott gave in the video game ‘Fortnite’ on the Nintendo Switch console.Neilson Barnard / EL PAÍS

The island remained deserted for only a few moments. Immediately, the first neighbor moved. Hundreds followed soon after. And, in 12 days, the tropical paradise was already registering a real estate boom: more than five million inhabitants. So many that made Animal Crossing: New Horizons – the latest installment of the Nintendo Switch video game that simulates life in an animal community – in March with the most downloaded title in a month in history. And that was launched on the 20th.

It is hard not to attribute that success also to the context. Forced to confinement, many have escaped to raise a virtual town in the middle of the sea. Others have preferred different plans: driving a hot rod, leading an army, or caring for a friendship, either with a high school classmate or a strange winged bug. The result, according to a study on eSports by the specialized group AcuityAds, is a 75% increase in the consumption of online games during the quarantine in Spain, Italy, China and the US. Something that sweetens, in part, the bitterness of the sector.

The video game suffers, like everyone, from the coronavirus. But he also has a smile. “It can be considered less directly affected than other artistic sectors. We are digital natives ”, concedes José María Moreno, general director of the Spanish Video Game Association. His speech covers lights and shadows, like the very situation of the cultural industry that collects the most globally. On the one hand, there are no longer physical sales. “And in Spain they account for more than half of the turnover”, clarifies Moreno. “The tissue of more than 400 Spanish studies is the great victim. It is largely based on SMEs and micro-enterprises with almost no financial muscle. Many are at risk of disappearing, “he adds. The games postponed without a date, the lack of investment and the delay in payments are other unknowns according to UKIE, the leading organization in the sector in the United Kingdom.

At the same time, however, March registered the highest digital spending on video games in history, with more than 9,000 million euros, according to the consultancy Super Data. By Animal Crossing, obviously. But not only. The online services of PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo have suffered problems due to the flood of accesses. And Steam, the main platform for computer games, reached a record: 24.5 million users connected at the same time, on April 4.

“It has been one of the least affected sectors, of course,” says Isabel Tallos, co-founder of developer Everguild. Her company, which produces content for the mobile card game The Horus Heresy: Legions, was also accustomed to teleworking – all seven employees had only started office sharing in September, so it was easy to go back to the previous dynamic.

“Our work has continued the same, we have continued to release content that expands the game,” he explains. The players were already growing – before March they were doing interviews to incorporate three other employees – and the increase has continued in the pandemic, “especially in the users’ playing time.” In his case, mostly Americans and Russians. “Many write to us thanking us, because the game update gave them the feeling that the world was still spinning,” says Tallos, who will resume hiring processes this week.

There are also both closed stores and postponed or suspended events (such as the famous E3 fair in Los Angeles, which announced its cancellation in April). Gamelab, one of the most important congresses in Spain (and one of the most influential internationally), this year has had to reinvent itself online, from June 23 to 25. “The virus and confinement have accelerated many trends that we have been seeing,” says its director, Iván Lobo. And he defends that games have been shown not only as entertainment, but as “a place where you can express yourself, learn and even carry out an economic activity. Entering Fortnite is not just playing Fortnite, it also means connecting with your environment, using another type of social network. ” The concert that rapper Travis Scott offered in that video game, before 27.7 million users, serves as an example. And Gary Whitta, screenwriter for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, has launched a celebrity talk show, all celebrated at Animal Crossing, through avatars.

Also for this reason, Lobo avoids referring to video games as a sector or industry, and prefers to speak of “medium,” due to its social, cultural and economic importance. ” In addition to the numbers, the industry seeks to increase its prestige. Thanks, among others, to an unexpected ally: the World Health Organization, which months ago added video game addiction to its list of mental disorders, is now promoting a campaign together with the main developers to encourage them to stay home and go on adventures on consoles, computers and mobiles. Several companies have turned to offer them, free or with significant discounts. And analysts like Matthew Ball highlight other benefits of video games, such as community building and online socialization. “Perhaps the most important impact of the covid-19 in the sector is its contribution to stop stigmatizing the virtual experience,” he wrote. “Video games are a social activity,” insist UKIE. And they underline the birth, during this crisis, of different online archives aimed at families, to find the most appropriate titles for each age.

Although there is also, once again, the other side of the medal: doctors interviewed by the Bloomberg agency pointed out the danger that the confinement increases addiction. The trigger for frenetic spending on titles that are free but offer paid content, such as Fortnite itself, is another risk. Having the best look or rifle is tempting. But emptying a credit card, these days, is no game.

A change of pace

“The video game industry may not have been so affected, but I think there has been a change in the consumer,” explains Antonio Planells, permanent professor at Tecnocampus-Universitat Pompeu Fabra.

“The best thing that this period has brought is that the consumer has put on the handbrake. Many have been able to dedicate themselves to long titles that had been wanting to play for some time. Because many times, in a kind of technological Diogenes syndrome, we buy many works that we then don’t have time to enjoy, ”says Planells, author of ‘Videogames and Fictional Worlds’ (Cátedra). “This is an industry that draws its 100-hour game of the year candidate each month. So it is crucial to stop the rhythm, to realize that it is not so important to play things the moment they come out. And try works with a different rhythm, which you can spend in one afternoon ”. Planells, who confesses to being involved in ‘Disco Elysium’, also recommends ‘What Remains of Edith Finch’ or ‘Return of the Obra Dinn’.

“This disruption has changed the user’s relationship with the digital store. For example, Steam, the user has been forced to buy there. And the physical sale may suffer from now on, ”explains Planells, who finally points out that confinement can be a step forward in teleworking. “Many Spanish companies have discovered teleworking. It is curious because despite being a digital medium, many were anchored in face-to-face. And this, seeing that you can work without an office, can be a significant saving for many independent Spanish companies. It can mean significant savings from now on. ”

