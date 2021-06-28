The video game ‘Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’ will be canon and will introduce new characters

Ubisoft continues to work on ‘Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’, the video game for the new generation of consoles and PC that will be released next year, the same year that the first sequel to James Cameron’s film will finally land in theaters. We finally have new details about what this game developed by Massive Entertainment will mean for the franchise.

In an interview with VentureBeat, the president of Disney Pixar Games, Luigi Priore, has confirmed that the story will be canon within the saga. “What James Cameron and Jon Landau have created is an incredible sci-fi world. Pandora is awesome. They have great heroes. It’s a great place to play. This is a new story with new characters. It will be part of the canon. The idea is for it to be part of the history of the gigantic Pandora franchise, but it is not a ‘play the movie’ case. It’s a new open world, new characters. That’s why it’s called ‘The Frontiers of Pandora’. It takes place on another frontier, in another area of ​​Pandora’s moon. “

As we already knew, ‘Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’ will be an open world game with the western border of Pandora, a place that we still do not know from the movies. In addition to meeting new characters we will also discover new creatures. The confirmed platforms are: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna and PC.

When is ‘Avatar 2’ released?

For its part, ‘Avatar 2’ will once again be directed by James Cameron and will once again feature Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington and Sigourney Weaver as protagonists, who will be joined by new faces at Pandora such as Kate Winslet. The film will hit theaters on December 16, 2022.