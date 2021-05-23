The video ‘Charlie Bit My Finger’ is removed from YouTube after selling it for almost 625,000 euros

The NFT (non-fungible token or cryptographic token) of one of the most viewed YouTube videos, ‘Charlie Bit My Finger’ (Charlie bit my finger), was auctioned this Sunday for $ 760,000 (625,000 euros) after a battle between two buyers in the last hour of the sale.

The price of the clip, 55 seconds long and that was removed from the YouTube platform this Sunday after having been viewed more than 880 million times, tripled in the last hour of the auction, after two users constantly increased their bids every few minutes on the website where the sale took place.

Baby Charlie is seen in the short video biting his older brother’s finger, Harry, who he’s sitting on, and then giggling out loud.

“Wow, Charlie! Wow! That hurt a lot! Charlie bit me,” says Harry in the images, which were uploaded to YouTube in 2007.

It is the latest ‘classic’ on the internet to be sold as an NFT, a format that uses blockchain technology, the same as sustains cryptocurrencies, to create an unalterable record of unique and original digital content that cannot be copied.

Last month, the Disaster Girl photo, in which a girl can be seen with a mischievous smile as a house burns behind her, sold for about half a million dollars, while the Nyan Cat video sold in February. for about $ 590,000.

In this case, in addition to Charlie bit me’s NFT, the buyer receives the rights to create a parody of the video with the same protagonists, but already grown up, since Harry Davies-Carr He is 17 years old, and his brother Charlie, 15.

“You can star in it yourself, or give that honor to the biggest fan of ‘Charlie Bit My Finger’, and create a hilarious and modern version of the classic clip “says the Davies-Carr family website.