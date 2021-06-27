“The victory was very important here”

06/27/2021 at 12:33 PM CEST

Adrià Leon

A hard-working victory for Dennis Foggia – his second this season – at the Assen TT. The Italian driver started third on the grid but was the top favorite to take the cat to the water after a very complete weekend and with a lot of rhythm. Sergio García Dols and Romano Fenati, who also proved to be one step ahead of the others, joined Foggia on the podium in what was a lightning-fast race without stopping.

With the victory, the Leopard driver placed third in the World Championship, after having harvested five zeros and four podiums in nine races. Moto3 # 7 will need more consistency and regularity if he wants to get closer to the two riders who lead the points table so far: Pedro Acosta and Sergio García Dols.

The Roman made it clear in the closed park what the goal in Assen was for him and his team. “The bike was perfect and everything turned out great. It was a very necessary victory because there were many penalties and many riders who could be left behind. I had to work well to cut good points in the general classification. I am going on vacation very satisfied and very happy”. Foggia also wanted to remember the performance of his compatriot and friend Romano Fenati: “My congratulations to Fenati who has done a real blowout with the two Long Laps.”

The other two members of the podium were also delighted with the result. “I really enjoyed it. It was the fastest race in the championship and it forced me to push all the laps. It practically tastes like victory “, commented Sergio García Dols (2nd). Even more pleased was Fenati, third: “It’s amazing to get a podium here. Great race with two Long Lap included. I felt stronger lap after lap, although I was going with the hook at the end because the rear rubber was already very worn. I really enjoyed & rdquor ;.