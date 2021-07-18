The victims of the Franco regime ask the Government to condemn the coup before the doors of Congress

The collectives of victims of the Franco regime, gathered before Congress (Photo: Alberto Ortega / Europa Press via .)

Collectives of Historical Memory and Victims of the Franco regime have demanded this Sunday, July 18, a condemnation of the State to the coup against the Government of the Second Republic and the approval of a Memory Law “that puts an end to the impunity of the Francoism ”. The rally has coincided with the 85th anniversary of the fascist uprising.

A hundred relatives and sympathizers of victims of the dictatorship have gathered in front of Congress behind the banner with the slogan: For a memory law that puts an end to the impunity of the Franco regime. They have also chanted slogans such as “without memory there is no democracy” or “truth, justice and reparation.”

The spokesman for the Coordinating Commission of Collectives of Historical Memory and Victims of Franco, Arturo Peinado, explained that with “this act of commemoration and condemnation of the coup d’état of July 18, 1936” it is claimed that the draft law of the Government “go further.”

Request for legal recognition

Among other demands, they ask to include “legal recognition of the victims of the Franco regime at the level of others recognized by the Spanish State, such as terrorism.” The protesters have thus referred to the democratic memory bill, whose approval has been delayed a few weeks after the reshuffle of the Executive.

According to the spokesperson for the families and organizations, “there is a promise from the new Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, that this law will be brought to the Cortes before August.”

We miss a statement of explicit condemnation by the Spanish State and its highest representatives Arturo Peinado, spokesman for the Coordinating Commission of Collectives for Historical Memory and Victims of Francoism

For these groups, the law “falls short” and must establish “the annulment of Franco’s sentences, including a declaration of illegality by the repressive courts and Franco’s war councils, as well as the judicialization of the common graves of the Francoism, other than with a privatized system ”.

Read more

“We miss a declaration of explicit condemnation by the Spanish State and its highest representatives of the Franco regime, at the same level as Fascist Italy and Nazi Germany,” Peinado asserted.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE