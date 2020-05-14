It is no secret to anyone that TikTok is the fashion app. Apparently everyone wants to be a part of the short videos.

However, the algorithm of the newborn social network has presented various problems that have raised doubts about the ethics and responsibility around this entertainment platform.

Not ugly, not fat, not poor

In mid-March, an investigation indicated that the platform itself would seek to have its services only be used by beautiful, thin and wealthy people in order to hail “suitable” content for their services and maintain their growth rates.

This was referred to in an article signed by The Intercept means that after reviewing documents aimed at the content moderators of the social network, I determine that Tik Tok has measures that, supposedly intended to improve user interaction, favor those contents based on measures you specify.

As mentioned in the TikTok article, it would have developed a series of rules that would seek to prosecute and penalize that content of people who had an “abnormal body shape, beer belly, obesity” or who had “ugly facial features or deformities”, as well as that of Those who record their videos in a “dilapidated or ugly” environment.

According to the social network, these factors affect the interest of other users in the content that circulates on the social network because “if the appearance of the person or the recording environment is not good, the video will be much less attractive, not deserving of the worth recommending to new users. “

The smallest in the sights

The problems with its algorithm now seem to be affecting the youngest members of the household, since now the system of recommendations of the social network has been put in the sights of the world after various media reported that the platform has become a new focus of propagation of child pornography as well as content that can put at risk the safety and integrity of the little ones.

This phenomenon, which has drawn attention around the world, has now put Tik Tok in the crosshairs of a coalition of 20 child, privacy and consumer advocacy organizations, who filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission to request a Research on data collection and social network privacy practices for the little ones.

According to what the Center for Digital Democracy and the Campaign for a Childhood without commercials said, they said in a press release that TikTok has continued to violate the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) even after the FTC instituted a fine of $ 5.7 million by an agreement with the app’s predecessor, Musica.ly, in February 2019.

No clear movements

In markets such as the United States, the law states that online services are required to obtain parental consent before collecting personal data from users under the age of 13.

In this regard, Tik Tok agreed over the past year to remove all related personal information it has collected and obtain parental permission for similar accounts in the future. Additionally, it introduced a function for the youngest to open special accounts, which was updated in April with the family pairing mode, which allows parents to limit the functionality of the application for their children.

However, for the coalition of organizations, the platform is not complying with the terms of the agreement, in fact they accuse it of “encouraging” minors to falsify their age to avoid parental control accounts.

In a statement, the organizations charge that “for these accounts, TikTok collects detailed information on how the child uses the app and uses artificial intelligence to determine what to show next, to keep the child connected online as long as possible.”

In reply, a TikTok spokesperson told Mashable, “We take privacy seriously and are committed to helping ensure that TikTok continues to be a safe and entertaining community for our users.”

The truth is that the firm must reinforce efforts in this matter, since privacy and security have become an increasingly important decision point for users when saying to use one or another platform.

The issue becomes more relevant if we consider that the problem now concerns a group considered vulnerable to various digital dangers.

