At the beginning of the year we talked about Quibi, an on-demand content platform that was advertised with the main feature of show short and vertical content. Netflix, HBO, Prime Video and the newcomer Disney + are betting on series, films and documentaries of “normal” duration, while Quibi wants to differentiate himself from these actors with content of no more than 10 minutes.

A careful application, three month free trial period, vertical reproduction and brief contents are some of the strengths of this new service. Taking advantage of his arrival in Spain we wanted to try it, so we are going to tell you our impressions.

A very well thought-out application

The application of Quibi is a delight both on Android and iOS. Even with a relatively tight catalog, they have made the browsing experience addictive thanks to a infinite scroll on various cards. In the case of iOS there is a small haptic response every time we change cards, more addictive if possible.

Quibi’s cards show a lot of information: a short video summary of the series, information about it such as duration, genre, actors, etc.

These cards show us a lot of information: title, genre of the series, episode, duration, summary of the series and even a preview (small trailer) with audio and sound. At the option level, we can consult more information about the series, add it to favorites (follow-up), download the episode or share it. To see the series we only have to click on any of these cards to start playing the content.

Even the chapter playback bar is located vertically.

When we are playing content everything is adapted to the vertical format. In fact, even the play bar is located vertically. As for the options, we can do the right thing: go back, pause or advance video, activate the subtitles and share the chapter through another application.

The current main handicap of the application is that it is in EnglishAlthough this is something that can easily be fixed in future updates. In short, a great application, identical on iOS and Android, focused mainly on retaining the user to watch series after series.

The contents of Quibi: vertical bet

The contents of Quibi are 100% ‘made in the USA’, with great Hollywood celebrities as protagonists. In fact, as soon as we open the application, we recommend the series ‘Survive’ starring Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark in ‘Game of Thrones’, no more, no less). We find other big names like Liam Hemsworth (Gale Hawthorne in ‘The Hunger Games’) or even documentaries about LeBron James.

Quibi is 100% ‘made in the USA’, for better or for worse. Unfolded American content, although with the possibility of adding Spanish subtitles

Everything is very American, even more than the Netflix content. This can be an advantage or a disadvantage depending on the type of viewer, but what is clear is that contents are well thought out for short durations, they get hooked from the first moment (they have no other lasting less than 10 minutes) and at the level of visual quality they are on par with any other content platform on demand.

The vertical contents are not cuts to use. The content is specially optimized for this type of reproduction.

Quibi’s main point is that the contents are intended to be reproduced vertically. However, if we turn the mobile we can see them in full screen, a completely different experience since we visualize much more content.

However, it should be noted that Quibi series are recorded and edited with the vertical format in mind, so we are not going to lose relevant information when we are not playing in full screen.

An ambitious proposal and a format with more sense than it seems

Quibi is a service in which they have invested over a billion dollars. The cost per chapter ranges from $ 20,000 to $ 50,000 and has been bet on by Hollywood stars such as Chrissy Teigen, 50 Cent, Darren Criss, Kiefer Sutherland or Liam Hemsworth.

The application is good, the contents (at least, what little we have been able to see) seem to be of quality, although at the moment the application is “pure USA”: 100% American content without doubling, although with the possibility of adding subtitles to the Spanish.

The fast vertical format has already been conquered by Instagram and TikTok. Quibi arrives to gain a foothold with this format, with content more typical of the major participants in the “streaming war”

Quibi’s raison d’être is that of deliver fast and entertaining content to view vertically. Many users spend hours in the Instagram or TikTok feed watching short videos and Quibi comes to demonstrate that this same format can be used to make quality content.

The price of Quibi is 8.99 euros per month, although both on iOS and Android we can test it for free for three months. Perhaps it is a good period to check how the catalog works, if the application is translated into Spanish and see how it looks at the user level.

Quibi