Electronic Arts recently held its EA Play summer event, where they discussed the games that are coming up for debut, but also gave a look at the titles that will take advantage of the new generation of consoles. One of the most striking was FIFA 21, especially for improvements that promise to take immersion to a new level on PlayStation 5 and Xbox One. It was revealed that FIFA will be available for the first time on Steam, but fans have some doubts, Well, despite the fact that the PC is the most powerful platform to play, the version you will receive will be the same as that of current consoles.

This is known thanks to a question section on the official sports title page. In it Electronic Arts confirms that the edition of FIFA 21 on PC will be the one that will reach PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, instead of being on par with those of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. That is, FIFA 21 on Origin and Steam it will not take advantage of the benefits of the next generation of consoles.

« FIFA 21 on PC will be the same version as the one that will be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. We will have more information on this in the coming weeks, » read the response from Electronic Arts.

In case you missed it: In all these editions FIFA 21 will be available on PC.

What does it mean that FIFA 21 on PC does not take advantage of the benefits of the new generation?

Before everything else, you should know that the PC version will not be a Legacy Edition, like the Nintendo Switch. No, the PC version, like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, will be complete, with all the game modes and major additions to the gameplay. The difference is that it will not take advantage of some gameplay news that will be available only on the next generation of consoles.

So far, it is not known for sure what this means, since, as we mentioned, Electronic Arts is expected to share more information about it in the following months. But, judging by the news that FIFA 21 will have on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, the PC version will not have some visual, audio and gameplay improvements.

A few days ago, we informed you that the improvements to FIFA 21 in the next generation will be many, but in general you can expect more immersion thanks to the haptic feedback of the DualSense, minimal loading times and an ultra-realistic lighting and animation system that will allow players to look and react like never before.

Why did EA Sports choose this decision?

As reported above, Electronic Arts has not disclosed the details. But some PC users were quick to show their discontent, as they do not believe that it is possible that the most powerful platform to play receives the least powerful version of FIFA 21.

Others, however, have speculated on the decision and have concluded that Electronic Arts decided to bring a version to PC paired with PlayStation 4 and Xbox One because it is more practical to offer a more standardized version to PC that does not require much power, because, the more accessible the game, the better. As Eurogamer reports, many PC gamers have an average machine that more closely matches the specifications of an Xbox One or PlayStation 4 than those of an Xbox Series X and a PlayStation 5.

Similarly, it is recalled that Electronic Arts has done something similar before, since in the previous generation change, the PC version was delayed in terms of power and only the versions of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One took advantage of the new technology. by Electronic Arts, until it was paired with the current consoles in the 2015 edition of the title.

What do you think about all this? What do you think the current generation versions will be on PC? Tell us in the comments.

FIFA 21 will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google STADIA. It is confirmed that all editions will be available on October 9, except for the Google STADIA, but Electronic Arts will reveal more about the release of FIFA 21 on this platform later this year. If you want to know more about this series of sports, we invite you to check this page.

