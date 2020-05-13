Akiva Goldsman has revealed some interesting new details about the Batman vs Superman movie that was developed in the early 21st century and never rolled.

Long before Zack Snyder released his version of Batman vs Superman Starring Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill, Warner Bros. worked on a very different movie with iconic DC Comics heroes that its outcome would have been even darker than what we saw in 2016.

This Batman vs. Superman movie would have been starring Colin Farrell as The Dark Knight and Jude Law as the Man of Steel, with Wolfgang Petersen (The NeverEnding Story, Troy) in the director’s chair. We’ve heard some details about this canceled project over the years, but Akiva Goldsman (A Wonderful Mind, I’m Legend), who took over as screenwriter when Andrew Kevin Walker (Seven) left the project, has now shared more information about his script, and he says it would have been “the darkest thing you’ve ever seen.”

“I wrote this version of Batman v Superman around 2001 or 2002 when Colin Farrell was cast as Batman and Jude Law was cast as Superman and Wolfgang Petersen was directing,” Goldman revealed during an interview. “We were in preparation and it was the darkest thing you have ever seen. It started with Alfred’s funeral and Bruce fell in love and gave up being Batman. The Joker kills his wife, and then you find out that it was all a lie. Only that love was built by the Joker to break Bruce. It was a time when you could put these kinds of stories together in script, but they couldn’t land in the world. Somehow, the expectations of the object, whether public, corporate or managerial, were not prepared to assume it when we put them on the page ”.

Akiva Goldsman compared his version of the story to the Golden Age comics, and it seems he was very happy with the script.

“It was really The World’s Finest, in a dark and interesting way. I think it could have been charming. On the other hand, I am not sad that Nicolas Cage’s Superman was not created. So, I suppose in that entire period of time, there were victories that were had and losses that were avoided. ”

Would you have liked to see this version of Batman vs Superman? In the early 21st century, Warner wanted to reboot the best DC Comics characters. There were several interesting projects like this version by Akiva Goldsman or Darren Aronofsky. But in the end it was Christopher Nolan who released Batman Begins (2005) and Bryan Singer who took Superman Returns (2006) to the cinema.