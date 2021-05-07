the version for dual-screen devices wobbles without even reaching the market

Already accumulated several delays and it seems that it will be final. Windows 10X will not arrive in 2021 and perhaps it will never do so. As explained by Brad Sams, an expert at Microsoft, the company would have decided to freeze the development of Windows 10X, its version for devices with a double touch screen, such as the Surface Neo.

This version of Windows added new components to adapt to folding devices and new formats, such as those of the Surface Neo. However, Microsoft reportedly would be reorienting its strategy on a new version of Windows, with an adapted interface. Instead of creating a specialized version for these devices, Microsoft would simply be working on a new version of their operating system that also adapts to them.

Windows 10 ‘Sun Valley’ aims to take the place of Windows 10X

Windows 10X was called to be Microsoft’s answer to ChromeOS. A lighter version and adapted to laptops or tablets. Instead, this new Windows interface would focus the brand’s efforts. This is an update that promises a “visual rejuvenation” and aims at last quarter of the year. Internally it is known as Windows 10 Sun Valley and it would pick up some of the elements that we had seen in Windows 10X.

The development of Windows 10X and the Surface Neo has always been quite secretive. Despite having shown different videos and having shown its prototype, we had not yet been able to thoroughly test this new operating system.

From Microsoft They haven’t released any new details on Windows 10X since late last year. A state that, according to the information of Brad Sams, would have its explanation in that internally its development has been paralyzed. From media such as WindowsCentral it is also pointed out that Microsoft would have effectively paralyzed development to focus on ‘Sun Valley’.

The initial idea of ​​Windows 10X was to introduce itself in dual devices like the Surface Neo, although it was later announced that it would reach other folding tablets from manufacturers such as Dell, ASUS or Lenovo. That was in 2019 and since then there has been no more news. Following today’s news, these manufacturers’ devices will have to wait for the new version of Windows to have an adapted interface.

Windows 10X was not intended to run on existing computers. It was focused for this type of dual devices, initially with Intel processors and perhaps in the future, due to its characteristics, in ARM. However, this proposal seems to have been frozen and Microsoft would be proposing another alternative. A new Windows that would arrive at the end of this year. Also adapted to folding devices, but not totally focused on them.

Via | ZDNet