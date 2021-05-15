The verbal war between Caleb Plant and Canelo begins

Caleb Plant He gave an interview to the American portal The Athletic and there he expressed his opinions about a potential clash between him and the unified WBC, WBA and WBO 168-pound champion, Saul Canelo Alvarez, for next September.

Additionally, Plant had his thoughts on Canelo’s recent eight-round TKO victory over Billy Joe Saunders, from whom the Mexican snatched the WBO belt last weekend in front of a crowd of more than 73,000 people at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

‘Sweet Hands’ Plant owns the FIB ecumenical belt of the super middleweight, the last championship that Canelo needs to become the undisputed monarch of the category, the goal of the Jalisco fighter for this 2021.

PLANT ON HOW MUCH YOU WANT TO WIN IN A FIGHT AGAINST CANELO

“I’m not looking for a penny more than they should pay me, but I don’t want a penny less either. I know what some have been paid. I feel like Eddie Hearn sold them a bit (to Smith and Billy Joe Saunders) for a bit of money, I just want to be fair. “

PLANT SAYS CANELO IS 1-3 BEFORE ELITE FIGHTERS

“He’s been fighting these UK level guys and that’s great, but as far as him fighting the elite, Floyd Mayweather, Erislandy Lara and Gennady Golovkin (twice), he’s 1-3. He looks human in some of these bigger fights. “

ABOUT HIS STYLE LIKE THAT OF SAUNDERS