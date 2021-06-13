The Venezuelan team presents 11 positives for Covid-19 and makes the Copa América tremble

The Venezuelan National Team has turned on the red lights a few days before the start of the Copa América Brasil 2021, by announcing a strong number of infected with Covid-19 within the squad and the coaching staff.

Through Twitter, the vinotinto team released the statement with the results of the PCR tests that were subjected to their arrival in Brazil with a total of 11 positive cases in the national team.

“We make it public knowledge that after carrying out the PCR tests on the Vinotinto in the concentration hotel in Brazil, the result of 41 negative tests and eleven positive cases in the delegation were obtained, eight of them footballers and three members of the corps technician, who were immediately isolated “.

“It should be noted that all the members of the national team underwent PCR tests before leaving Venezuela with negative results,” says a part of the statement.

Given this, the Venezuelan National Team has revealed the list of 15 players who will join the call of the national team to participate in the 2021 edition of the Copa América given the number of people infected by Covid-19.

