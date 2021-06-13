The Venezuelan team communicates eleven positives for Covid hours before the Copa América

The soccer team of Venezuela has communicated the positive for Covid from eight players and three members of the coaching staff hours before their debut in the Copa América in the opening match against the Brazil from Neymar. The coach, Jose Peseiror, he has had to give an emergency call in which he has replaced all the players who have tested positive PCR.

East coronavirus outbreak is the first that has been detected in all the participating teams of the Copa América and leave more than touched the Venezuelan team for the opening match against Brazil, which will be played this Sunday.

Of course, with the last minute change of the Conmebol in the Copa América regulations to regulate the exception of a coronavirus outbreak, the Venezuelan coach has been able to replace all eight players.

Portuguese José Peseiro, national coach of Venezuela, already had a similar problem before traveling to Brazil, where the expedition of the vinotinto had to get off the plane to the captain, Thomas Rincon, which had some symptoms.

Statement from the Venezuelan Football Federation.

After confirming the outbreak of coronavirus in the expedition, the selection of Venezuela announced a new list of emergency summons with local soccer players, according to the Venezuelan federation itself.