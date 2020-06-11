Guaidó reveals contacts with ‘Chavismo’ about the CNE and warns: “We will not lend ourselves to fraud”

MADRID, Jun 11 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela, controlled by ‘Chavismo’, has given the National Assembly, in opposition hands, 72 hours to deliver the list it had drawn up with its candidates to the National Electoral Council (CNE) , in the framework of the political battle to control the electoral process to renew the legislative headquarters.

“The Constitutional Chamber of the TSJ has exhorted the Electoral Nominations Committee (of the National Assembly) so that within the term of 72 hours, counted from the publication of this order, it should record before said Chamber the list of pre-selected citizens to integrate the CNE “, has reported in a statement.

In the same note, the high court has assured that the Constitutional Chamber “positively values ​​as a political fact the work carried out by the deputies” who make up the Electoral Nominations Committee.

This resolution continues the one issued last Saturday, in which the TSJ ruled in favor of an initiative presented by the minority opposition that has distanced itself from the “president in charge”, Juan Guaidó, and an ally with ‘Chavismo’ in the National Assembly.

The Constitutional Chamber declared “the unconstitutional omission, by the National Assembly in contempt, in the appointment of the members of the National Electoral Council” and ordered “to assume the normative development of the CNE”.

Guaidó, for his part, has insisted that “the National Assembly is the only one that can appoint the National Electoral Council”, warning the Government of Nicolás Maduro that neither the Venezuelan opposition nor its international allies will admit to “fraud” such as that of the 2018 presidential elections.

In an interview with the Venezuelan newspaper El Diario, Guaidó revealed that “within the (Nominations) Committee, contacts have been made between Maduro’s representatives and representatives of the National Assembly.”

“Although they are informal contacts, they are still relevant because they reflect some important realities,” he said, indicating in the first place that “they are not as sure to move forward as possible with the appointment of a CNE full and on through the false TSJ. “and, secondly, that” they continue with their usual position, blocking any real solution. “

In this context, Guaidó has said that they have transferred to ‘Chavismo’, which has deputies in the Nominations Committee, that the opposition will not lend itself to “fraud”. “Let them forget that. If we did not do it in 2018, we are going to do it less now that we have the backing of the world and that there are worse conditions,” he said.

ELECTORAL SKYLINE

The political battle in Venezuela is now focused on the renewal of the CNE, so that it is a reliable institution for the Government and the opposition so that this guarantee can be transferred to the parliamentary elections that it must organize for this year.

Elections to the National Assembly are key. Since the 2015 elections, he has been in opposition hands and Guaidó’s constitutional legitimacy as “president in charge” is based on his position as head of Parliament, so if a new majority is formed who can take away this last title, he would also lose first.