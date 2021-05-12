The Venezuelan Supreme Court asks Spain for the extradition of the opposition Leopoldo López

The Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela reported this Tuesday that it requested Spain to extradite the opposition Leopoldo López, who he left his country at the end of last October clandestinely, across the border with Colombia.

“The Criminal Cassation Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), declared it appropriate to request the Kingdom of Spain, the active extradition of citizen Leopoldo Eduardo López Mendoza, for the faithful fulfillment of the rest of his sentence in Venezuelan territory, “the court said in a statement.

In the letter they specify that the penalty is “eight years, six months, 25 days and 12 hours”, after having been convicted in the country for the crimes “of determining the crime of arson, determining the crime of damage, perpetrating the crime of public instigation and association”. The highest court indicated that it sent to the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry the sentence with its certified copies and the “actions that are in the file”, without adding more details.

Six months in Spain

On October 24, it was known that the opponent left Venezuela for Madrid, after spending 18 months in the residence of the Spanish ambassador in Caracas, where he was a guest while he was requested by the local Justice and accused of being a terrorist by the Chavista Executive.

The opponent entered the residence of the embassyr after he was released from house arrest on April 30, 2019 he was in, to join an attempted military uprising led by fellow opponent Juan Guaidó.

After arriving in Madrid, he was received by the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, at the headquarters of the PSOE, in a meeting that was broadcast by the socialist party on social networks with the message: “The PSOE wants a peaceful way” to the crisis in Venezuela, “because the Venezuelan people must suffer the least.”

The reception of Sánchez to López was not well seen by the Venezuelan ruler Nicolás Maduro, who by then said that the Spanish president “always” makes “mistakes” with Venezuela.

Before taking refuge in the Spanish embassy and fleeing Venezuela, López was serving a sentence in a military prison in Caracas since September 2015 tAfter being charged as responsible for the riots that occurred at the end of an anti-government march in 2014, in which three people died.