The Venezuelan Machís is investigated for alleged aggression that occurred in a bar in Granada



The Granada player is waiting for the Jury to call him to testify.

Photo: JORGE GUERRERO / AFP / Getty Images

This Monday, the Venezuelan player, Darwin Machís, of Granada CF was not the center of attention for his goals or his sports performance. The footballer who has managed to mark Barcelona and Real Madrid in the same season appears in the newspapers in Granada and throughout Spain for an alleged crime he committed on April 4.

Machís, 28, is linked to an assault on two young men in a cafe-bar in Granada. According to journalists Yenalia Huertas and Quico Chirino, the soccer player and three other people attacked a subject who was accompanying the ex-partner of Machís.

Thanks to the access that Huertas and Chirino had to the official document drawn up by the Granada Civil Guard, the account of Darwin’s ex-partner was published: “He physically attacked (Machís on the subject), hitting him violently with his fists, eventually falling to the ground, taking advantage of this to kick him in the head, fracturing his nose, also producing a hemorrhage “.

When a companion of the victim came to help him, he also received blows from Darwin and his three companions. According to the report of the Granada journalists, the subject who was hit with fists and kicked on the ground is the current sentimental partner of the ex from Machís.

The victim, who accused the Venezuelan, ended up in the Hospital because he presented “polycontusion due to assault” and a “fracture of his own nasal bones”.

The investigation

After the events that occurred on April 4, the Granada player is the protagonist of a judicial investigation for alleged crime of injury and threats.

Machis must testify at the judicial headquarters to share his vision of the events. According to judicial sources confirmed by the Efe news agency, Court of Instruction Number 9 of Granada, has set June 16 as the date for the declaration of the injured on June 21.

If this date is specified, Machís could have problems playing the Copa América with his national team.