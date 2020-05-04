Caracas, May 3 . .- The Government of Venezuela grew this Sunday after a timid maritime attack registered on the coasts near Caracas, a fact that has been questioned by the opposition, which qualifies it as “assembly” due to its “inconsistencies” and “contradictions”.

The Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, who, for the moment, has not appeared in public, has received the support of the military leadership and the full Executive before what the Government describes as a “frustrated maritime invasion” that leaves a preliminary balance of eight deceased and two arrested.

The Executive has shown only a small boat capsized while those involved so far have not exceeded a dozen, an aspect that has fueled criticism from the opposition, which dismisses the allegations of “frustrated invasion”.

As has happened in the numerous coup attempts that Chavismo has denounced, the heads of state institutions closed ranks around the president, while the Prosecutor’s Office has already begun inquiries to get to the bottom of this “attempted assassination” and “coup”.

THE COMPLAINT

The Minister of the Interior and Justice, Néstor Reverol, was the first to denounce the event around 13:00 GMT in a televised appearance in which he said that “mercenaries” tried to enter the country last morning through the state of La Guaira, close to the Venezuelan capital.

“In the early hours of May 3, a group of terrorist mercenaries from Colombia attempted to carry out an invasion by sea, with the aim of committing terrorist acts in the country,” the minister said.

The alleged invaders also planned, according to the official, the “assassination of leaders of the revolutionary government, increase the spiral of violence, generate chaos and confusion in the population and thereby derive from a new attempted coup.”

THE DETAILS

The president of the National Constituent Assembly (ANC) of Venezuela, Diosdado Cabello, later explained that when the alleged invaders reached the coast “there were confrontations” and some probably escaped, so the search operation continues.

“We do not know if there are people who sank or swam to another side, so we say that so far there are eight deceased,” he said.

About the detainees, he announced that one of them, a Venezuelan national, acknowledged having worked with the American Anti-Drug Agency (DEA), a body expelled from the country in 2005 and whom the so-called Bolivarian revolution accuses of promoting drug trafficking and coup d’état. State in Latin America.

Among the material seized from the alleged invaders, according to Cabello, are vehicles “to mount machine guns”, assault rifles, a Peruvian identity card and pieces of a military uniform with the United States flag.

THE RESPONSIBLE”

A group of Venezuelan military personnel, some of them retired, have released several videos on Twitter in which they claim responsibility for the attack, while warning that these actions “are just beginning.”

“Join this liberating feat, let’s reestablish peace and freedom together and the constitutional thread,” says, accompanied by 17 other uniformed men, Robert Colina Parra, alias “Pantera,” who identifies himself in one of these videos as Captain of the Guard. Bolivarian National (GNB, Militarized Police).

Read more

The relationship of Colina Parra with these events was previously confirmed by Cabello, who assured that the captain is one of the eight deceased who has left this event registered in the state of La Guaira.

However, the Twitter account that has released the videos in question -Carive15- assured in a message after Cabello’s statements that alias “Pantera” is still “alive and fighting”, a message that was re-broadcast by ex-commissioner Iván Simonovis, commissioner for the security of opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

THE DOUBTS

The Venezuelan opposition, led by Guaidó, has distanced itself from the attack and presumes that it is a false positive created by the Maduro government to act against political opponents.

According to opponents, “the military or civilians allegedly extrajudicially executed by the dictatorship and their bodies have been used to create a false positive,” says an opposition statement.

The document, which claims to represent the position of the “legitimate Government” of Venezuela headed by Guaidó, who is recognized by fifty nations as president, contemplates another scenario according to which what happened was “a criminal act manipulated by the dictatorship to continue the persecution “to the opposition.

The anti-chavismo classifies the government complaint as a “manufactured assembly” with which the Executive seeks to “divert attention” from other events, such as the prison riot on Friday in northwest Venezuela that it left, according to prison sources consulted by Efe, at least 50 deceased inmates and dozens injured.

.