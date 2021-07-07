the ‘vendetta’ in the Nations League

07/07/2021 at 12:50 AM CEST

Spain will have the opportunity to take revenge against Italy in another official tournament much earlier than planned, the Nations League that It will be held precisely in transalpine lands in mid-October.

It will do it in ‘final four’ format along with Italy, Belgium and France. Italia and Spain will meet in the first semifinal, scheduled for October 6, while France and Belgium will play the following day.

Milan and Turin, the venues

The matches will be played in the two most important stadiums in Italy, San Siro (Milan) and the Juventus Stadium in Turin. Spain aspires to be proclaimed champion of the UEFA biannual tournament, which in its first edition conquered Portugal after beating the Netherlands in the final.

In this way, Luis Enrique’s men will see the cards again with a rival who is already an ‘old acquaintance’ and who the last four European Cups have crossed the path of La Roja, with a distributed balance of two victories each, two of them from the penalty spot. The most decisive match, the 2012 final, was for Spain and with an overwhelming 4-0.