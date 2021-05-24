The veiled comments of TVE to the docuserie of Rocío Carrasco

Many Spanish viewers arrived this Saturday at the grand final of Eurovision 2021 with more than one song learned thanks to Rocío Carrasco’s documentary series, which is broadcast by Telecinco. The topic Tout l’Univers, from the Swiss representative, Gjon’s Tears, became the main song of the docuseries, while Voilà, by the French Barbara Pravi, played in the background in many programs of the chain as an introductory tune to talk about the story of Rocío Jurado’s daughter.

Despite knowing all this context, the commentators of TVE they have not mentioned During the entire contest, neither Rocío Carrasco’s documentary series nor the channel on which it is broadcast, although at some point they have not been able to avoid making an allusion by playing with the title: Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive.

Unlike this program, the commentators of the event, Julia Varela and Tony Aguilar, had no qualms about name other competing formats where other representatives had participated, such as La Voz, Got Talent or Idol Kids.

It all started after Swiss performance in the Eurovision semifinals, when the journalist Julia Varela spoke of Tout l’Univers as “a song that you will surely recognize for having been the soundtrack to a very popular TV show In our country”.

Upon hearing this comment, Adolfo Rodríguez, journalist and community manager of Mediaset, responded to TVE through Twitter. “Just a note: Tout l’Univers has not put an OST to ‘a well-known TV program’, but to the Rocío docuserie, telling the truth to stay alive. Compis, nothing happens to mention promptly the work of other companies that generate social conversation. Really, “he replied.

Just a note: ‘Tout L’Universe’ has not put an OST to “a well-known TV program” but to the docuserie @rocioseguirviva.

Compis, nothing happens to promptly mention the work of other companies that generate social conversation. Really # EuroSemi1 #Eurovision – Adolfo Rodríguez (@AdolfoRH) May 20, 2021

The controversy over veiled comments from TVE The Telecinco documentary did not stop there. After Gjon’s Tears qualified for the final, commentator Victor Escudero winked: “Go to the final to stay alive is the title of this moment. “

In the grand finale, the hints continued at the time of the scores, where Switzerland was among the countries with the most votes by the jury and the televote. Comments like “12 points to stay alive” or “Switzerland is still very much alive” were some of the references that TVE made, without expressly mentioning the famous documentary series.