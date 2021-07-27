The Vatican seats a cardinal accused of corruption for the first time in history

St. Peter’s Square, in the Vatican (Photo: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE via . via .)

The Vatican will face a historic day this Tuesday, as this will be the first time in its history that one of its former senior officials will be prosecuted for corruption. This is Cardinal Angelo Becciu, a former member of the Vatican Secretariat of State, who will sit on the dock of the accused, constituting the first time that the Vatican justice indicts a member of the College of Cardinals, the representative body of the high ecclesiastical hierarchy.

Becciu was dismissed last September from his post as prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints and stripped of his rights related to the Cardinal for his alleged involvement in a case of embezzlement. However, the accused continues to live in an apartment in the building of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

The Vatican judges will prosecute him along with nine other people also accused of different crimes related to the alleged opaque sale of a luxury building in central London that, according to investigations, has left a hole of almost 400 million euros in the Vatican coffers.

The other defendants

Among the people who will go to trial is also the broker Gianluigi Torzi, whom the Vatican accuses of having deceived him in the sale of the London property and who obtained a payment of 15 million euros for returning the building to its rightful owners.

In addition, they are being processed René Brülhart, former president of the Financial Supervision Authority of the Holy See (AIF), whom the Prosecutor’s Office accuses of abuse of functions; or Monsignor Mauro Carlino, former secretary of the substitute for the Secretary of State, prosecuted for the alleged crimes of extortion and abuse of functions.

