The Vatican welcomed the acquittal of the Australian cardinal George Pell, who was one of the closest collaborators of Pope Francis, involved in a case of sexual abuse of minors. For his part, the leader of the Catholic Church made no specific mention of the case, but at Tuesday’s daily mass he prayed for all those who suffer “unjust sentences.”

The Vatican statement stated: “The Holy See, which always had confidence in Australian justice, welcomes the unanimous verdict pronounced by the High Court in reference to Cardinal Pell, who exonerates him from all the accusations of assault of minors ”.

The Australian High Court ruling, which is not appealable, considered that there was “a significant possibility that an innocent person was convicted because the evidence did not establish guilt with the required level of evidence.”

Pell had been convicted in March 2019 of five counts of sexual abuse, including one of oral penetration, committed against two children from the choir of St Patrick’s Cathedral in Melbourne, in 1996 and 1997, when he was archbishop of that ecclesiastical jurisdiction.

The former Vatican “number three”, the highest-ranking figure in the Catholic Church hierarchy who has appeared in court on allegations of pedophilia, has always denied the charges.

Upon leaving prison this Tuesday, he declared: “I have consistently upheld my innocence while I suffered serious injustice and this has been resolved (…). I do not hold a grudge against the one who accused me, I do not want my absolution to add more pain and bitterness to what many already feel because this pain and bitterness is already enough“

For his part, Francisco seemed to make a reference to the case in the daily mass that is broadcast on video, since no faithful attend the coronavirus pandemic. “In these days of Lent we have seen the persecution that Jesus suffered and how the doctors of the law were vicious against him: he was judged harshly, viciously, being innocent. I would like to pray today for all people who suffer unjust sentences due to persecution“

Last week, two alleged victims of sexual abuse committed as children by the cardinal first publicly revealed the events on Australian public television. The cases are not those of the recent trial, but were filed by the prosecution decades ago.

Bernie, whose last name was not released by ABC, was raised in an orphanage in Ballarat, where he claims to have been repeatedly abused by Pell. The alleged victim, currently 53 years old, stated that during this time in which he saw Pell ascend to the highest ecclesiastical hierarchies, he did not report the facts because he considered that they would not believe him. Bernie recounts in detail the fingering on his genitals and butt that was allegedly made by the former head of Vatican Finance.

For his part, Australian Peter Clark, who was also in the same orphanage, stated that he was indecently touched by Pell during games in the Ballarat pool. The man stated that he did not know then that it was sexual abuse, but he still remembers the very strong pain in the anus.

(With information from EFE)