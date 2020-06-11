The movie begins with an extensive presentation sequence. The two protagonists, some young people with little experience in their respective jobs, roam the parking lot of a stadium asking the public there is quite strange, incoherent questions, and, why not say it, of no interest to anyone else. spectator who surely falls asleep with this scene. Almost all the people have come to watch the game.

– Come on Fay, ask them that silly thing from before.

– Sir, madam, do you know the expression “Bacon bacon 940”?

– Look at the movie again, you have not found out.

Poor Fay was wrong, but nothing happens, they are things of improvisation and zero experience. After all, it is his first time. What counts is that both she and Everett have good intentions and above all want to do a good job. We are at minute 10 and the shot that starts the movie has not been cut yet. Or maybe yes? Wait … yes, it has been cut, and several times, there is no doubt. But we have not abandoned the protagonists for a second, of that I am sure.

Soon after, American 80s lingo stops. Thank goodness, it almost gave me a parraque. Mea culpa, are the disadvantages of seeing it in original version with subtitles, but it was that I really wanted this movie. And you know, curiosity killed the cat. After all this coming and going, this presentation of context and characters, each one is based on their respective work. And then, very calmly and in real time, we will witness the unknown through a chain of lonely links in this small town.

Now let’s leave the rhetoric.

I was surprised, it shows that they have not spent a single hard, or need. A very solid script and a quite correct direction are in charge of keeping us hooked with little more than a person talking. It has reminded me (in the forms) of Jeremy Saulnier’s almost pear cousin, that slow ‘Blue Ruin’, made with two duros, with which you don’t lose interest for a moment. And it has reminded me (in the content) of another almost pear cousin, the ‘Monsters’ by Gareth Edwards, in which I find or want to find certain parallels.

The biggest drawback is perhaps that the end does not seem to me at the height of the tape itself. There is a concept that as the film progresses seems to penetrate the story and go through all the characters: loneliness. But the finale misses this opportunity, leaving a flavor of “another one”, to chapter of a series. Although considering “that” resource that Andrew Patterson uses several times, perhaps it was the flavor he wanted to leave.

By KellerDover