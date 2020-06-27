Amazon Prime Video is innovating in science fiction, which started with the original “The man on the high castle” or “Electric dreams” and which has recently managed to surprise with the brilliant “Stories of the loop” and “Upload”. On this occasion, he leaves the world of series to return to feature films with “The vast of night”, a low-budget proposal that makes necessity and virtue and presents Andrew Patterson as the new director, who chooses a wired set on stage, complicated to catalog, full of ingenious sequences, with uneven results.

It all starts with a presentation on a small tube screen television, which in the line of the 1950s serials offers us a chapter of the invented “The paradox theater”, where in a small American town, one of those where nothing ever happens , a series of strange events begins regarding alleged sightings of unidentified objects in the sky and strange noises, discovered by the operator of local telephone and a radio announcer, while the community is, almost entirely attending a basketball game, in the sports center of the institute. The images are happening alternating long-term fixed shots, with complex sequence shots, taken to the limit in the sequence that goes from telephone stations to radio stations, where until we reach the station we pass through the institute and the small town, which also happens in its opening plane. Everything, dialogued at full speed, even allowing yourself the luxury of offering some parliaments with the black screen. Solutions that sometimes work and sometimes do not but that demonstrate Patterson’s ambitions and visual sense, supported by a strange soundtrack, a curious night photography and actors where his two protagonists Sierra Mc Cormick and Jake Horowitz stand out.

Among his undisguised tributes we can see many of the science fiction movies of the 1950s, where extraterrestrial beings were nothing more than the population’s fears of a supposed Soviet invasion, of which there is more than one line of dialogue, to «The war of the worlds ”or Spielberg’s“ Encounters in the third phase ”. An amalgam of old films that leaves a good aftertaste, more so being an “opera prima” and from which in the end you can excuse that feeling of wanting to surprise in each sequence, in each shot, in each advance of the script.

A sample of the risk that some streaming companies are taking to offer novel works, both of their own production and that of others, or of recent years or of past times, because diving in the Amazon Prime Video catalog we find authentic jewels, complicated to see In another side; from Bergman to Tati, passing through Dassin or Varda, among many other jewels of European and American cinema and Italian by-products of the eighties, since not too long ago I was able to see the first two parts of Enzo G.’s “1990: Los guerreros del Bronx” Castellari. Good for the Jeff Bezos, combining risk, quality and works that are difficult to find elsewhere, such as this «Immensity of the night».

THE VAST OF NIGHT – (AMAZON PRIME VIDEO)

2020-06-27

6 Final Note

Readers score: (0 Votes)

0.0