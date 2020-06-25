Barcelona is not going through its best moment of play in the resumption of the League after the break due to the coronavirus, and a legend of the entity like Rivaldo no hesitates to criticize Quique Setién for this slump, which has resulted in the loss of the leadership in favor of Real Madrid. The Culé legend and Betfair ambassador also spoke of the statements of Gerard Piqué, in which he agrees when criticizing the errors of the VAR, but not accusing the referees of making premeditated decisions in favor of Real Madrid.

«In all the matches we see some refereeing error that the VAR has not solved. Piqué’s complaints are understandable, but things may turn in his favor soon.« Rivaldo was of the opinion in statements collected by Betfair, in which he exempted Real Madrid from any responsibility. «I do not think errors in favor of Real Madrid are on purpose, because in a few days those errors may be in Barcelona’s favor. Still, I still don’t know how the VAR can go on without helping in decisions like a hand or a penalty. ”

« I want to believe that there is no premeditation, Because Spanish football is respected throughout the world and to reach that point, if there were external favors to help a club, be it Real Madrid or Barcelona, ​​it would be very, very sad. So I don’t think the referees or the VAR are malicious to help someone. I hope and trust that when a referee whistles for Real Madrid or Barcelona he does so judging according to the rules and not to the color of the shirts ”, adds the former Barça player.

« It is obvious that Barcelona have to improve their football and that is up to their coach, Quique Setién, who has to look for the formula to do something new, different, that allows taking advantage of the quality of the players at his disposal, ”said Rivaldo, who asks Setién to increase the performance of his own. « Of course, The last games make everyone doubt: the fans, the press … We are used to seeing a different Barcelona that does real shows in its matches, « he added.

Ansu Fati or Riqui Puig have shown great performance, but in Rivaldo’s opinion it is the veterans who must stand up now. “These guys are important to the team, they have a bright future ahead, but I don’t think they have to be the ones to make the differences, especially now that something so important is played. Responsibility should rest with veterans, those with more experience. They are the ones who should give more ”, he completed.