The VAR had a “100% success” in the Eurocup and UEFA sees Sterling’s penalty as correct

07/14/2021 at 1:55 PM CEST

The VAR intervened 18 times in the 51 matches played in the recently completed soccer Eurocup with 100% success and the referees were correct in 93.5% of the decisions made on the pitch, UEFA reported on Wednesday in a digital meeting in which . participated, in which considered “correct” the maximum sentence awarded to the Englishman Raheem Sterling in the England-Denmark semi-final.

UEFA’s chief referee, the Italian Roberto Rosetti, he assured that “never received so many congratulations” for the performance of the referees in the Euro and that of those responsible for the VAR, with a special thank you dedicated to the Spaniard Carlos Velasco, who coordinated the work in Nyon “in all 51 games.”

The recently completed Eurocup, won by Italy in the final against England, recorded fewer fouls compared to the France 2016 edition (-176), more minutes of effective play (2 minutes and 21 seconds more), fewer yellow cards (-31 ), but more red (6 for the 3 of France 2016) and more penalties (17 for the 12 of France).

Six of these maximum penalties were awarded after VAR review, a technology that was not yet used in the French edition, won by Portugal.

The VAR, which this year worked from UEFA headquarters in Nyon, controlled a total of 276 situations, about five per game, with one correction every 2.83 games.

There was 18 corrections in 51 games, ten direct and eight after review in the field, and all of them “did not create debate”, affirmed Rosetti, who emphasized that errors can be accepted in the field, but not of the VAR.

The referee’s chief praised the referees, who got 93.5% of their decisions right on the pitch, and also to footballers and coaches for their “fair play” and “respect shown.”

The VAR needed an average of one hundred seconds to make its decisions, adding controls in the field, controls in Nyon and other communications, and only corrected one decision starting in the quarterfinals.

Rosetti transparently analyzed the decision that generated the most controversy in the tournament, that of the penalty awarded by the Dutch Danny Makkelie to Raheem Sterling in the extension of the semifinal that qualified England against Denmark. In your opinion, the VAR did well not to intervene, since the contact exists and the penalty is correct.

“It was not a scandal, it is something that can be talked about. We have no secrets. Makkelie saw No. 5 (Dane Joakim Maelhe) not hit the ball, he saw clear contact between the legs. We can debate, but that’s what he saw. We can talk about the entity of the contact. We want the referees to be in the center and the VAR has to be very careful, “he said.

“We are talking about a sport in which there is a lot of gray, not just black and white. There are many borderline situations. The VAR is not perfect, forget it. We will never cancel the debate. If we start to control all kinds of situations with VAR, we will create great confusion. Penalties can change the outcome of a match. I don’t want light penalties. In that situation there was a clear action by the defender, a clear knee-to-knee impact, “he added.

He also paid heartfelt praise to the Dutch referee. Bjorn kuipers, who directed the Italy-England final, which he defined as “a person of great human values” who was chosen “with merit after a brilliant career”.