The VAR gives a penalty to Spain

06/23/2021

On at 18:20 CEST

Initially, the referee Björn Kuipers had indicated a lack of Koke on his defender … But the VAR appeared to decide otherwise. The video referee called up the referee and advised him to go see the action.

It took Kuipers very little time to change his mind and radically decide the opposite of what he had initially appreciated. Not only was it not Koke’s fault on the Slovakian player, but it was the rival who had committed the infraction, so the play finally ended as a penalty in favor of Spain.

A golden opportunity that Spain had to get ahead on the scoreboard and open the path to victory, something that it needs like May water if it wants to be in the round of 16 of the European Championship.