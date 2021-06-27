The Vancouver Whitecaps complicate the lead to the Seattle Sounders (2-2)

06/27/2021 at 05:14 CEST

The Seattle Sounders and the Vancouver Whitecaps tied at two in the match held this Sunday in the CenturyLink Field. The Seattle Sounders He came to the game with strengthened spirits after winning the last two games of the competition. The most recent was against Real salt lake (2-1) and the other before him LA Galaxy (1-2). Regarding the Vancouver team, the Vancouver Whitecaps he was defeated by 1-2 in the last game he played against LA Galaxy and accumulated five consecutive defeats in the competition. With this result, the Seattle Sounders remained leader of Major League Soccer, while the Vancouver Whitecaps He was in twelfth place at the end of the match.

The meeting started in a positive way for the Siatelite team, who released the light with a goal from Ruidíaz, ending the first half with a 1-0 score on the scoreboard.

The second period started in a favorable way for the Vancouver Whitecaps, who got the tie with a bit of Leave me a few minutes into the second half, specifically in minute 49. Again the Vancouver team scored, coming back through a goal from Cavallini in the 55th minute. Seattle Sounders with a bit of Medranda in minute 70, concluding the duel with the score of 2-2.

The coach of the Seattle Sounders gave entrance to Leyva, Huntsman, Medranda Y Rowe for Attention, Bruin, Abdoulaye Cissoko Y Roldan, Meanwhile he Vancouver Whitecaps gave the green light to Owusu, Veselinovic, Brian white Y Raposo, which came to replace Rose, Caicedo, Leave me Y Teibert.

The referee showed three yellow cards to the Vancouver Whitecaps (Cavallini, Caio Alexandre Y Crépeau), while the Siatelite team saw none.

The Seattle Sounders from Brian schmetzer leads the tournament with 25 points, occupying a place with direct access to the conference semifinals, while the team led by Marc dos santos he was in twelfth place with eight points.

On the next round of Major League Soccer, both the Vancouver Whitecaps As the Seattle Sounders will play a new game against him FC Dallas and the Colorado Rapids respectively.

Data sheetSeattle Sounders:Cleveland, O’Neill, Abdoulaye Cissoko (Medranda, min.68), Gómez, Roldan (Rowe, min.85), Atencio (Leyva, min.61), Paulo, Smith, Roldan (Rowe, min.85), Ruidíaz and Bruin (Montero, min.61)Vancouver Whitecaps:Crépeau, Rose (Owusu, min.73), Godoy, Gutiérrez, Bikel, Baldisimo, Teibert (Raposo, min.84), Caio Alexandre, Caicedo (Veselinovic, min.73), Cavallini and Dájome (Brian White, min.84 )Stadium:CenturyLink FieldGoals:Ruidíaz (1-0, min. 40), Dájome (1-1, min. 49), Cavallini (1-2, min. 55) and Medranda (2-2, min. 70)