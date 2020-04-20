The La Vanguardia website has expanded the participation offer of its readers, who increasingly have more options to contribute their points of view and, furthermore, share their content within the newspaper’s digital community and on their social networks.

On the one hand, the entire section of Opinion Letters has been strengthened, with new formats and participation options, as well as the diversity of the Contests and the options for giving opinions through the Surveys. The network of Correspondent Readers has also been expanded and the option to share Photos has been channeled with a new sub-cover.

The latest developments have been the new sub-covers of Debates, in which readers can contribute in different ways their points of view on current issues, and Challenges, with special prominence of videos shared by readers “

Unlike the dynamics of operation of social networks, all the actions of Participation on the La Vanguardia website are supervised by journalists, who review and prepare quality information and entertainment content with the complicity of readers.

But how can I participate in all these actions? Below, we offer a guide so that our readers can take full advantage of all these participation channels and the new ones that will be created soon.

Participation Guide

■ LETTERS

The Readers’ Letters are published in the paper newspaper and also on the web. But, there are more participation options, exclusive to the web, in this section. Let’s see what they are:

• Reader Letters

To publish a letter, write to letters@lavanguardia.es, where you choose to publish those writings whose text does not exceed a thousand characters. It is essential that they are signed with name and surname and must include your ID or passport, address and telephone number. As a rule, no pseudonym or initials are published.

• Expert Readers

Are you an expert in any subject? If you are an expert in a subject and want to share your knowledge and experiences with other readers, explain it to us by sending an e-mail to participacion@lavanguardia.es (it is important that you indicate in the subject ‘Expert Readers’). Include your personal data and a brief resume related to your expert activity. The La Vanguardia Participation team will contact you to collect your advice that you want to share with other readers.

• The Reader’s Mailbox

Have a story to share? If you have a story or an experience that you think is worth making known or shared with the rest of La Vanguardia readers, we invite you to participate in El Lezón del Lector. Write us, attaching your personal data, to our email: participate@lavanguardia.es.

• The Reader’s Look

Participates! Do you want to show your artistic or social work? If you have an interesting artistic proposal, with a social background, and especially if you are starting out in the art world, we invite you to explain it to us. Write to participacion@lavanguardia.es, attaching your personal data (name, surname, ID, address and contact telephone number) and you will have the opportunity to share it with our readers through La Mirada del Lector de La Vanguardia.

• Reader’s Week

Every Friday, starting at 06:00, the summary of headlines from the last week is published, prepared by Frederic Ribas and accompanied by various surveys so that all readers can contribute their opinion on current issues.

Participating in the La Vanguardia website is easy in any situation throughout the day.

(Zentangle / .)

■ COMPETITIONS

The Contest offer is renewed periodically. Consult the bases or conditions of each call in the Contests sub-page and Participate! You can win many prizes.

■ READERS ‘DEBATES

You can participate in the Reader Debates that are periodically activated, following the news, through the Debates sub-cover. In each Debate you can give your opinion through the article’s comment system and the surveys that accompany each debate. You can also propose Debates and encourage your contacts to debate by writing to participacion@lavanguardia.es.

■ SURVEYS

Readers can contribute their opinion through the surveys that accompany the news, usually at the end of each article, as well as in the Debates, in the summary of Reader’s Week and in the Surveys sub-cover, where there is a selection of present. New surveys are launched every day.

The Correspondent Readers network of La Vanguardia as of April 1, 2020.

(La Vanguardia / Google Maps)

■ CORRESPONDENT READERS

La Vanguardia has a wide network of Correspondent Readers, distributed throughout the world. More than fifty chroniclers share their writings and video chronicles voluntarily and participatively in this section, explaining current events and aspects of life in their countries of residence. If you are a reader of La Vanguardia, reside abroad and want to be part of the Correspondent Reader network, write to participacion@lavanguardia.es providing a short presentation with your contact details.

■ THE PHOTOS OF THE READERS

Do you want to share and show your photos? Those interested in participating in Readers’ Photos should just write an email to the email address of our Participation section (participacion@lavanguardia.es) attaching the photograph, explaining details of how and where it was taken and providing the details of the author for the image signature. It is important to indicate in the subject of the email: ´Photos of Readers´.

■ CHALLENGES OF READERS

Do you want to share your challenge? Those interested in participating in the La Vanguardia Readers’ Challenges should write an email to the email address of our Participation section (participacion@lavanguardia.es) attaching the information of the Challenge, the video or photographs and providing the author’s information . It is important to indicate in the subject of the email: “Readers’ Challenges”.