The ‘vampires’ visit the Spanish team

06/04/2021 at 10:13 AM CEST

The players of the Spanish team received a visit from the ‘vampires’ Thursday night at the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas. In this way, the footballers underwent an out-of-competition doping control before the team meets Portugal this Friday in a friendly at the Wanda Metropoitano and when there are still ten days left until the debut against Sweden in the 2021 European Championship.

In total, 15 of the 24 players called up had to go through the control which was carried out by the State Anti-Doping Agency. The players had just returned from training at the Wanda and had to pass this test.

These types of controls are common before take on competitions like a Eurocup and are added to those that players must also pass once the tournament officially begins.