‘The vampire of Barcelona’ and ‘The girls’ triumph at the 2021 Gaudí Awards

The vampire of Barcelona, of Lluís Danés, Y The girls, of Pilar Palomero, they were crowned at the Gaudí Awards gala given by the Acadèmia del Cinema Catalán. But the three statuettes (best documentary, script and montage) that it took are also worth mentioning. My Mexican Bretzel, of Nuria Giménez Lorang.

This is the complete list of winners of the XI Gaudí Awards:

Best film

The vampire of Barcelona

Best Film in a Non-Catalan Language

Girls

Best direction

Pilar Palomero by Girls

Best Leading Actress

Candela Peña by Rosa’s wedding

Best Leading Actor

Mario Casas by You will not kill

Best Supporting Actress

Verónica Echegui for The offering

Best Supporting Actor

Alberto San Juan by Sentimental

Best screenplay

Nuria Giménez Lorang for My Mexican Bretzel

Best photography

Daniela Cajías for Girls

Best Editing

Cristóbal Fernández & Nuria Giménez Lorang for My Mexican Bretzel

Best Art Direction

Lluís Danés for The vampire of Barcelona

Best Original Music

Child of Elche by Children we are all

Better sound

Amanda Villavieja, Alejandra Molina & Fernando Novillo for Girls

Best wardrobe

Mercè Paloma by The vampire of Barcelona

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Laura Pérez & Xavi Valverde for The vampire of Barcelona

Better visual effects

Lluís Rivera, Aleix Torrecillas & Anna Aragonès for The vampire of Barcelona

Best Production Direction

Luis Fernández and Ana Parra for Adu

Best Documentary Film

My Mexican Bretzel

Best Television Movie

Guillem’s mort

Best short film

Neither oblit nor lost

Best European Film

Sorry We Missed You