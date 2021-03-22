‘The vampire of Barcelona’ and ‘The girls’ triumph at the 2021 Gaudí Awards

The vampire of Barcelona, of Lluís Danés, Y The girls, of Pilar Palomero, they were crowned at the Gaudí Awards gala given by the Acadèmia del Cinema Catalán. But the three statuettes (best documentary, script and montage) that it took are also worth mentioning. My Mexican Bretzel, of Nuria Giménez Lorang.
This is the complete list of winners of the XI Gaudí Awards:
Best film
The vampire of Barcelona
Best Film in a Non-Catalan Language
Girls
Best direction
Pilar Palomero by Girls
Best Leading Actress
Candela Peña by Rosa’s wedding
Best Leading Actor
Mario Casas by You will not kill
Best Supporting Actress
Verónica Echegui for The offering
Best Supporting Actor
Alberto San Juan by Sentimental
Best screenplay
Nuria Giménez Lorang for My Mexican Bretzel
Best photography
Daniela Cajías for Girls
Best Editing
Cristóbal Fernández & Nuria Giménez Lorang for My Mexican Bretzel
Best Art Direction
Lluís Danés for The vampire of Barcelona
Best Original Music
Child of Elche by Children we are all
Better sound
Amanda Villavieja, Alejandra Molina & Fernando Novillo for Girls
Best wardrobe
Mercè Paloma by The vampire of Barcelona
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Laura Pérez & Xavi Valverde for The vampire of Barcelona
Better visual effects
Lluís Rivera, Aleix Torrecillas & Anna Aragonès for The vampire of Barcelona
Best Production Direction
Luis Fernández and Ana Parra for Adu
Best Documentary Film
My Mexican Bretzel
Best Television Movie
Guillem’s mort
Best short film
Neither oblit nor lost
Best European Film
Sorry We Missed You