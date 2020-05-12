Branding is all about the management of a brand that aims to transcend the minds of consumers, creating an emotional connection with them, making them loved and above all desired, and then influencing their purchasing decisions.

Companies that enjoy a powerful brand have gone through a branding process based primarily on research and understanding of the emotions of their potential audiences. These brands consider their client in the first instance as a person within a social and cultural environment, which transforms the most basic needs into desires that lead them to the brands.

Discovering the emotional relevance of products in people, from the social anthropological point of view, is the great task of branding, which will strengthen the brand-person relationship through its communication with its different audiences, falling in love and causing I wish for her until the purchase is made.

In Mexico today there are numerous advertising or marketing agencies that help brands strengthen relationships with consumers, but are there professionals specialized in buying emotions to provide companies with these brand-building services (branding)? efficiently?

The professional training of specialists guarantees growth opportunities for the companies that hire them, which is why it is necessary for marketing companies to have multidisciplinary teams that can work for the brand from their different business perspectives, building brand value through positive and relevant positioning in consumers.

Today, numerous universities around the world offer educational opportunities focused on different branches of business, also limiting careers with highly specialized approaches that are used to a high percentage by companies.

A multidisciplinary team that is ideally sighted and with a brand focus to provide brand value and brand equity to companies, should be composed of communication marketers, advertisers, specialists in habits and behaviors of consumption, business and international trade, together they will be able to design information systems, review and take advantage of market trends, forecast and project through technological, financial, statistical, communication and consumer psychology tools and would pay in a relevant way to the construction of the brand since in their training they are prepared to attack the different edges of companies and above all to preserve or increase brand value.

Mtra Liliana Arechavala, UNIVA

The undergraduate and graduate study programs as well as the extracurricular activities of the University of Valle de Atemajac UNIVA emphasize the importance of the brand as an intangible asset of the company, an asset that often does not receive the strategic importance it requires from the Mexican businessman and yet is such an important tool that it strengthens your relationship with your potential consumer .

