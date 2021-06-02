The value of the 100 largest companies in the world reaches an all-time high

Madrid, Jun 2 (EFE) .- The stock market capitalization of the one hundred largest listed companies in the world has grown by 48% between March 2020 and the same month of 2021, thus not only recovering the ground lost by the coronavirus pandemic Instead, it reaches an all-time high of $ 31.7 trillion (€ 26 trillion).

According to the Global Top 100 report prepared by the consulting firm PwC, the strong rise in the stock market of large world companies during this period has been supported by the stimulus policies of governments and central banks.

Carlos Sobrino, PwC partner responsible for Capital Markets, highlights that “ninety-nine of the one hundred largest listed companies in the world have seen their stock market value grow since March last year.” The only exception has been China Mobile.

The recovery extends to all the sectors represented in the report, but technology and electronic commerce remains the most relevant in terms of market capitalization.

In addition, this sector is the second that has grown the most after raw materials.

Six of the top seven companies by capitalization – Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook and Tencent – are in the tech and e-commerce arena.

The ranking is headed by Apple, which regains the first position, Saudi Aramco (which goes from first place to second), Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet.

US companies top the list. Seven of the top ten places are for US companies: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook, Tesla and Berkshire Hathaway.

Only three of those top ten – Saudi Aramco (Saudi Arabia) and Tencent and Alibaba (both Chinese) – have another nationality.

US companies have been the ones that have grown the most on the stock market in the analyzed period, 57%, compared to 42% of Chinese companies and 18% of European companies.

In fact, US firms accumulate 65% of the total value of the 100 largest companies in the world by capitalization.

The evolution of Tesla stands out, which has appreciated by 565% and has gone from position 84 to eighth in the ranking.

The first European company on the list is the French LVMH, dedicated to luxury, in 20th place.

The German car group Volkswagen has increased its capitalization by 165% and is back in the Top 100 after two years.

(c) EFE Agency