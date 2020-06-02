When the state of alarm began, LaLiga issued a report estimating a loss of more than 600 million euros for the First and Second Division clubs: 483 corresponded to television rights, while the remaining 129 were due to the lack of income at the box office and the return of fertilizers in case the part corresponding to the matches not enjoyed at the stadium has to be paid to the fans. In the report, LaLiga calculated that the losses at the box office for the First Division would be 38.8 million for the 78.1 in subscribers. Today, with June 11 as the date set for the return of the competition (Sevilla-Betis), with 11 days ahead behind closed doors, and with the idea of ​​the employers to start the next season with a 30% capacity in the stadiums until reaching 100% in January 2021, the clubs are looking for ways to maintain their income while responding to the care of their fans.

“Television rights are more balanced between big and small clubs, but the more you depend on TV the easier it is to solve economic problems,” they explain from the accounting area of ​​one of the greats in Spain. The distance between the club that enters the most for television rights and the one that least enters LaLiga Santander has reduced two thirds in five years. In the 2014-2015 season, the difference between the one who received the most and the one who received the least was nine times; in the last campaign that distance was 3.7. Barça was the one that invoiced the most (166.5 million, for Madrid’s 155.3), and Huesca the one that less (44.2). “Therefore, today for large clubs the situation is more difficult to resolve than for small ones,” the same sources insist. His argument is that while the big boys have diversified incomes, the other teams depend more on television rights. For example, Real Madrid estimated in the 2019-2020 budget that 18% of its income would be from partners and stadiums, while 21% corresponds to television rights. In Leganés, the context is completely different. In Butarque, of the 57.3 million euros they had planned to bill, 88% responded to sports broadcasting. Only 3.3% of the budgeted income of Leganés corresponded to subscribers and partners. Valencia, for example, is in an intermediate situation: 45% adds it on television and 7.85% of subscribers.

El Leganés announced this week that it will renew all its subscribers for free for the next season. The Madrid club has 10,300 subscribers. Getafe, 13,500, had already announced an identical measure. Of course, the measure at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez excludes the Cup and the possible European classification (Bordalás’s team is fifth in the table, tied on points with Real, who occupies the last place for the next Champions League). Espanyol, bottom of the Primera and with 22,500 subscribers, went one step further: carnets (the Blue and Whites club now has members and subscribers) free for next season and a 20% discount on current season subscriptions. This money can be exchanged for marketing products or received in cash in the case of subscribers who are in a delicate economic situation.

Returns and discounts

Real Sociedad and Valladolid will also return 20% of the money to their subscribers. Alavés and Mallorca announced that they will re-enter the proportional part for the matches that were left to be played at home this course, but they are still studying how. Same situation for Celta, Eibar and Osasuna. Valencia, the sixth club with the most subscribers (40,000), offered this week the options to renounce the proportional part of the subscriptions to enjoy discounts and preferential options in the event of capacity limitations for the next campaign or to demand reimbursement . Sevilla, 39,555 subscribers, are studying a similar measure.

The LaLiga equipment industry had budgeted to exceed 4,000 million revenues in the 2019-2020 academic year. One of the clubs that was going to grow the most was Atlético de Madrid (27%), with 515 million turnover, only behind Barcelona (1,047) and Real Madrid (822). The rojilblanco club decided to offer a 20% discount to its subscribers for the next campaign. They have not yet decided what to do with their subscribers Betis, Granada, Villarreal and Levante. In Osasuna, the members already know that the price for those who renew their card is frozen and includes the two Half Days of the Club next year.

The two greats of Spain, Barcelona and Real Madrid, have not commented on it either. Barça, the club with the most subscribers, 85,000, has prices from 150 euros to 1,274. “We have frozen them for 10 years,” they say at the Catalan club. Madrid, with 61,247 subscribers and prices from 245 to 2,024, plans to give discounts for the next campaign. Not decided yet. The two giants hope that the possibility of a percentage of attendance to the stadiums will be realized next year to make decisions. “A large party behind closed doors are six million that we stop billing,” says Barça president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

The power of decision of the partners in Athletic

Barcelona, ​​Athletic, Real Madrid and Osasuna live a different situation from the rest of LaLiga teams. They are not sports corporations. In other words, in addition to subscribers, they have partners. The 45,071 Athletic subscribers are also members. And they leave 24.5 million euros per course in the club, 20% of the budget. In Bilbao, they are still discussing what to do with the money proportional to the matches of this course. As the partners are owners, there are those who understand that it is a decision that must be taken at the assembly, scheduled for September.